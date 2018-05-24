Michelle Obama tiene una foto que compartir: la portada de su libro de memorias, “Becoming”.
La ex primera dama estadounidense develó este jueves en Instagram la imagen, un primer plano en el que aparece sonriente, tomada por el fotógrafo Miller Mobley.
Escribió que trabajar en el libro ha sido “significativo y revelador” y exhortó a otros a contar sus propias historias.
“Becoming”, uno de los libros más esperados del año, sale a la venta el 13 de noviembre.
I’m thrilled to share with all of you the cover for BECOMING. The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me. As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own. #BECOMING
Nueva York / AP