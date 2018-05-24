Tiempo Libre

Michelle Obama devela la portada de su libro de memorias

La ex primera dama estadounidense develó este jueves en Instagram la imagen, un primer plano / Foto: Cortesía

Michelle Obama tiene una foto que compartir: la portada de su libro de memorias, “Becoming”.

La ex primera dama estadounidense develó este jueves en Instagram la imagen, un primer plano en el que aparece sonriente, tomada por el fotógrafo Miller Mobley.

Escribió que trabajar en el libro ha sido “significativo y revelador” y exhortó a otros a contar sus propias historias.

“Becoming”, uno de los libros más esperados del año, sale a la venta el 13 de noviembre.

Nueva York / AP

