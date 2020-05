View this post on Instagram

To celebrate, Meghan read him a special story for a charity (while Prince Harry filmed — listen for his laughs!! 🥰). The Sussexes chose to share the video on @savechildrenuk’s Instagram page to mark Archie’s special day. The Duchess read ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ to squirmy little Arch. He was already ready for book #2 halfway through! 😂 Love seeing this laid back side of the Sussexes!!! Happy Birthday, sweet Arch!!! 💗🎂📚🎉